Children wanted to test toys for TV show How To Spend Well at Christmas with Phillip Schofield

We're mid-way through September and it won't be long until Christmas ads are on the tele, decorations are up in the shops and advent calendars have already made it to the shelves of some shops.

So with Christmas just around the corner, TV producers are looking ahead and recruiting for a festive TV show.

Phillip Schofield's How To Spend It Well At Christmas will be returning ot our screens this year, with one episode focussing on the must-have toys.

A casting call for the show has been shared on Facebook, which reads: "Do you know someone who has kids aged 4-12? Tag them! This is a brilliant casting call so get your interest registered quick. Come and join Philip Schofield on this hugely popular show."

If you think your child might be interested in appearing on How To Spend Well at Christmas and get to do quite possibly the best job in the world, email christmas@rdftelevision.com.