Chris Kamara tweets hard hat joke after lookalike police e-fit appeal

Chris Kamara has tweeted a photo of himself in a hard hat, warning people not to be alarmed, after a police e-fit image has been said to look like him.

Humberside Police issued an appeal for a man they are looking for and released an efit, which was met with responses suggesting it looked very much like the Sky Sports presenter.

And it looks as though it has also caught the eye of Karama, who tweeted a picture of himself in a hard hat and construction gear, with the caption: "Please don't be alarmed if you see me out & about this afternoon - I am working."

People took to the Cleethorpes Community Policing Team's Facebook page to comment how uncanny the resemblance was to the former Leeds United player.

Lee Blackburn said: Is it not Chris Kamara? Lol." Nick Donnelly wrote: "Unbelievable Jeff." Ben Horrocks suggested: "Ring Chris Kamara, he might help."

Other Facebook users suggested police contact the Village People and Lionel Richie.