Cineworld, Clintons, Wetherspoons, Tesco and more - 17 jobs available now in Wakefield

If you're looking for work in the Wakefield area, then here are just a few that you can apply for today.

From sales assistants, team members, apprenticeships and team leaders, there's something for everyone.

Take a look and click the links to find out more about the role and to apply.

Good luck!

Cineworld - Team Member

The job entails welcoming cinema-goers, selling tickets, to selling popcorn, cleaning, plus much more. In return, free movies are just one of the perks of the job. Be quick, closing date for applications is tomorrow, June 21. Click here for more information and to apply.

Tesco - customer assistant

Over 18s only due to some late night finishes and the selling of alcohol. In one shift you could be guiding a customer to a product, serving on the checkouts, helping to fill shelves, taking a delivery or moving stock around the warehouse. Closing date is June 27. For more information about this job, click here.

Card Factory - PT sales assistant



Job includes pricing stock, making customers aware of promotions and offers, operate till. Closing date is TODAY (June 20). Click here for more information and to apply.

Sainsbury's - Online assistant

Role includes completing customers’ online orders, as one of our Online Assistants. This is a hands-on job where you’ll make things happen at pace. More information here.

Farm Foods - Retail assistant

Farmfoods is currently seeking a Retail Assistant. The successful applicant will receive a competitive basic salary, working a Part Time pattern of 16 hours over 4 days. For more information and to apply, click here.

HMP Wakefield - Prison Officer

One career, many roles - Role model, negotiator, referee, educator, influencer, life changer – as a prison officer, no two days are the same. Closing date for applications, June 30. To find out more and to apply click here.

Clintons - Team member

You'll need a passion for customer service, previous retail experience in a fast paced store or service environment, experience of working towards targets and working in a team environment, availability to work hours to suit the trading patterns of the store. For more information and to apply click here.

Deichmann - Sales Assistant

You will be required to undertake tasks such as stock intake, stock replenishment, stock take, store transfers, till transactions and general tidying of the sales floor. For information on how to apply, click here.

Nandos - cashier/waiting staff

A fantastic attitude, great personality and is an excellent team player is wanted for the restaurant. Experience in a customer facing environment is preferred but not essential. Click here for more information.

Guy Salmon Land Rover Wakefield - Jaguar Land Rover Parts Advisor Apprentice

The job involves advising customers on how to solve a problem with their vehicle, taking orders from customers both face to face and over the phone, maintaining an ordered stock room and finding parts from stock, raising invoices for parts sold, liaising with other members of staff, working alongside on-site Service Technicians to ensure they have the parts needed to complete their daily work. For more information about this job, click here.

The Rhubarb Triangle Farm Shop - Farm Shop and Deli Assistant

30 - 40 hours per week to include one weekend day. You'll need to be passionate about good food and show excellent customer service qualities. Retail experience is not necessary. Click here for information.

Pizza Hut - Team Member

Serving food, preparing food and dealing with customers, b eing focused on health and safety and food hygiene regulations - working as a team. For more information click here.

Sports Direct - Summer Temporary Sales Assistant

The Wakefield Westgate store is looking for Summer Casual Sales Assistants to join them until September. For more information click here.

J D Wetherspoon PLC - Kitchen Staff - The Six Chimneys

You'll need to be fun, enthusiastic, confident and passionate and not afraid of hard work. Click here for information.

McDonald's - Staff Member Cathedral Retail Park

You'll be working in our fast moving, high energy environment.. You'll need a genuine smile plus an ability to connect with customers and make them feel valued. More information and how to apply here.

Starbucks Barista - Euro Garages

You'll need to be happy, friendly and have fun, preparing beverages and ensuring the store looks presentable and vibrant. More information here.

Wakefield College - Prince's Trust Assistant Team Leader

As an assistant team leader, you will assist in the planning, recruitment to and delivery of the Prince’s Trust Team programme on behalf of Wakefield College. More information about this role here.