Comedy club coming to Wakefield with Britain's Got Talent's Noel James and Jack Carroll

Held at The Calder Vale Hotel in Horbury, headlining the event is Noel James, a stand-up of surreal wordplay and unbridled genius as seen on Britain’s Got Talent, The Stand Up Show, Frank Skinner’s Packing Them In and the Golden Rose of Montreux nominated Giamocs.

Opening the show is Jack Carroll, Britain's Got Talent runner up with a self of TV credits including QI, Live At The Apollo, Sunday Night At The Palladium, Trollied, It’s Been A Funny Old Week and the critically revered UK film Eaten By Lions.

There is a full supporting line up of acts including the misanthropic mirth of Abigail Rolling and the delightfully droll Beat The Frog award winner Jacob Nussey.

Comedy At The Calder is opening its doors next month with a cracking line up of TV endorsed performers.

Compere and promoter Anthony J Brown said: "I can’t wait to bring some hilarity to the good folk of Horbury.

"The upstairs room at The Calder Vale is absolutely perfect for generating the kind of intimate, infectious atmosphere that comedy thrives in, and with such a veritable smorgasbord of superb acts on the bill there is something to satiate anybody’s comedic cravings."