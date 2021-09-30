Community rallies to help Stanley St Peter’s School after fire

The fire at Stanley St Peter’s School on September 15 caused building damage and the loss of invaluable resources.

Vicki Wagstaff, who has children at the school, Joseph in year five and Luke in reception, set up a GoFundMe page to help and is has already raised almost £1,200.

Vicki said: “St Peter’s is at the heart of our community, so my fiancé, Ste Jackman and I thought it would be great if we tried to raise some additional funds, thanking teachers for the support they have given over lockdown.

“The response has been amazing. We’ve had donations from parents, residents, companies and junior football club, Wakefield Jets. There has also been a raffle set up by a local resident, Susan Lo.”

“The donations made have demonstrated the high regard that the school has within its local community and a desire from the community to help the local children to get back to learning.

“It’s to enable the school to provide items that they need following the fire. whether that is items that are above and beyond what insurance may cover, items that are needed now, but insurance may take time to provide.

“Perhaps to pay for things that may have already been donated but have now been damaged, or to provide additional items that brighten up the school environment for the children and staff.”

Headteacher Michelle Wiggins said: “I can’t even begin to express how grateful we are to the community for their support and generosity - it has been quite overwhelming, and I must admit, I shed a few tears when I heard about the GoFundMe page that had been set up by one of our parents.

“We are still awaiting an assessment of just how extensive the losses are because of the fire, but we would really like to get our library up and running again as soon as possible so the donations are much welcomed.”

Vicki added: “Thankfully, St Peter’s was able to open again with an amazing effort from everyone, particularly Miss Wiggins and staff.

“The school has also been given a separate donation from the Forever20 foundation, which was set up in memory of Ellie Perrow, a Stanley girl that sadly died from suicide.

“Her mum, Zoë, set up the foundation to help the social and emotional wellbeing of children and young adults and to fund emergency services to receive specialised training when first to respond to people in crisis.

“The foundation’s donation is to fund books for the library and arts materials, which were two of Ellie’s favourite things from her own school days.

“The children are now getting back to their school routine and it’s been so heartwarming to see such amazing community spirit on show!”