Coronation Street star Colson Smith to host Castleford charity concert

A homegrown soap star is helping to organise a special charity concert for Castleford Cricket Club.

Coronation Street star, Colson Smith, is hosting an event to raise funds for his home town cricket club.

Colson, who stars as Craig Tinker in Coronation Street, said: “It’d be great to see some faces from the Castleford community at the event.”

The event involves live music from Take That tribute band ‘Shine: the Take That experience’ at Savile Park cricket grounds, along with a hogroast, bar and a DJ set.

The band performed at the ground last year. The event will take place on Saturday, July 13 from 8pm onwards.