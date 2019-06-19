Could you help Castleford police with their knitted Bobby Buddy scheme for children?

Castleford Neighbourhood Policing Team are calling on the generous folk of their town to help with a new initiative.

Initially started by officers in Dorset, the Bobby Buddy initiative involves knitting teddy bears wearing police uniforms, which are then given, where appropriate, to children who are going through a traumatic or life altering situation where the police are called to intervene.

The knitting pattern has been shared on the Castleford NPT Facebook page.

The bears are hoped to be used as a comfort to children involved and others in that household.

Castleford NPT posted the knitting pattern on their Facebook page and ask for finished bears to be handed in to Castleford Fire Station on Beancroft Road, or contact them for collection.

If you would like further information, email the team at castleford@westyorkshire.pnn.police.uk