Council backs Express town centre survey as readers tell us what needs to change where they live

Wakefield Council has backed our town centre survey.

This Express has opened a survey into how residents think their towns should change in the future and what those in power should be looking at.

Pontefract town centre

From investment in transport to the empty retail units, we are asking for your opinions on what our towns need.

Coun Peter Box Leader of Wakefield Council, said: “I welcome the Express’s survey to get people’s opinions on Pontefract town centre.

“We recognise how valuable it is to get people’s views on the future of their town as we are currently consulting people on the future design of Horsefair.

“We are also developing a masterplan for Pontefract town centre, which aims to regenerate the area, by introducing more town centre living, improve town centre connectivity and encourage more people to visit and live in a sustainable and healthier neighbourhood.

“The newspaper survey could not be timelier. It’s a fantastic way to collect information and I’d encourage people to take part and get involved.”

We are giving you the chance to tell us how you think our town centres can be improved - and where their strengths lie. Your opinions will direct how we report on the centres, the issues we focus on, and what we fight for.

Your views may be quoted and we will use what you tell us to form the basis of stories we report on in the coming weeks and months. Please let us know which town or towns in the district you are referring to.