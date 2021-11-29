Council evicts tenant after reports of violent incidents, drug taking and anti-social behaviour

Legal action has been taken to close down a house and evict a tenant at the centre of anti-social behaviour in the Wakefield district.

Wakefield Council has worked with West Yorkshire Police to protect residents living near a property in Featherstone, who have reported feeling unsafe in their own homes due to the behaviour of the tenant and visitors to the property.

Police have been called 30 times this year to reports of anti-social behaviour and threats emanating from individuals residing at the premises which has caused much distress to neighbours.

The council took the step of applying for a Closure Order at Leeds’ Magistrates’ Court, against the property to protect the local community after other measures to address anti-social behaviour did not lead to a change in the person’s behaviour.

The Closure Order was granted and enacted on Thursday last week by West Yorkshire Police, and means that the occupier has been evicted from the property.

Coun Maureen Cummings, Cabinet Member for Communities, Poverty and Health, said: “Anti-social behaviour is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our district. We will we do everything within our power to protect our residents from this kind of behaviour.”

Sergeant Josh Carter of the Normanton and Featherstone Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “We gathered evidence of criminality and anti-social behaviour taking place within and around this address and saw that it was having a significant detrimental impact on the quality of life of people living in the area.

“We have repeatedly been called out to reports of violent incidents, drug taking and anti-social behaviour and have charged those involved with criminal offences, but we recognised the need for a longe term solution.

“The granting of this closure order should provide some much-needed relief to the people who live and work nearby who have had to live with the anti-social behaviour associated with this property.

“We will continue to work closely with our partner agencies to monitor the situation and we encourage residents to let us know about any other anti-social behaviour in the area so we can take appropriate action.”