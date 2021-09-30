Council 'ignoring homeless problem' after shelter plans are blocked

Terry Smith submitted the blueprints to convert the former Fanny & Bacardi nightclub on Bank Street into a 17-bed hostel, which had split opinion - attracting almost 250 comments.

But the council planning officers said the potential for anti-social behaviour was enough for them to deny planning permission.

They said: “The proposal fails to demonstrate that the proposed homeless shelter would have sufficient measures in place to ensure that the occupants of the homeless shelter and their associates would not increase the fear of crime, crime itself, nuisance and anti social behaviour that would undermine quality of life.”

Terry Smith says he will appeal the decision.

But Mr Smith was frustrated by the decision and said: “I believe the council should be ashamed of themselves for stopping a much needed hostel for the homeless.

“They had the opportunity to be a flagship council and address the homeless problem head on, but instead they have chosen to pretend the problem does not exist, despite the homeless being clearly visible in our city.

The government funding to house the homeless in hotels has now stopped, so the homeless are now once again homeless.

“How can it be right to ignore the needs of our people sleeping rough on the streets? Ignoring the problem will not make it go away.”

The idea of the homeless shelter split opinion, with 113 objections against 134 letters of support.

Many objectors pointed to anti-social issues, while supporters say it is a much-needed solution to a growing problem.

The plans show the vacant single-storey building being converted into 17 ensuite bedrooms with communal facilities.

It would have been open only from 8pm to 8am, and claim those who enter will not be permitted to leave and re-enter.

Mr Smith says protocols would have also been in place to prevent others from outside the city travelling to the hostel to simply use the facilities.