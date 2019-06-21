Craft ale bar is approved and may ‘help revive town’

Planners have given a new bar in Castleford the go-ahead in the hope it can help to revive interest in the town centre.

The “modern craft beer” bar will be opened on Bank Street in a three-storey building once occupied by a solicitors firm.

Granting planning permission, the officer said: “The property is vacant and has been marketed for a considerable period of time.

“It is important to encourage investor confidence in the town centre.

“There is an opportunity to revitalise a vacant property, and to help support the viability and vitality of the town centre.”

The applicant, Robert Needham, says he wants to bring an “old and characterful building back to life” and offer beers from around the district and Yorkshire-based breweries.

The opening hours will be until 1am Monday to Saturday, with 11pm closing on a Sunday.

It is hoped that food will eventually be served on one of the upper floors of the building.