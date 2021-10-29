'Cramped' back-garden block of flats rejected
Proposals to build flats on a residential street in Castleford have been rejected, with planners saying the site would be ‘cramped and overdeveloped’.
An application was submitted to Wakefield Council to convert a house on Birkhill into two flats, along with proposals to built a block of four self-contained flats to the rear of the property.
Applicant, T&M Housing Ltd, suggested the entrance to the two-storey flats could run down the side of the existing property, with four new parking spaces created.
The plans attracted nine letters of objections with residents raising points about privacy, blocking light into surrounding gardens and additional traffic.
And council planners agreed, saying: “The proposed development would result in a cramped, overdeveloped site and be out of character with the existing form and layout in the estate. This would set a harmful precedent for other forms of backland development.”