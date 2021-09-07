Cyclist in his 70s seriously injured after being hit by BMW in Normanton

A grey BMW was travelling on Church Lane when it joined the roundabout with the A655 and was in collision with a pedal cycle.

The collision happened at around 8.10am.

The cyclist, a man in his 70s, was seriously injured and taken by ambulance to hospital where he is receiving treatment.

A grey BMW was travelling on Church Lane when it joined the roundabout with the A655 and was in collision with a pedal cycle.

Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision or any motorists with dashcam footage to come forward.