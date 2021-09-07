Cyclist in his 70s seriously injured after being hit by BMW in Normanton
Police are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist was seriously injured in a collision in Normanton this morning (Tuesday, September 7).
A grey BMW was travelling on Church Lane when it joined the roundabout with the A655 and was in collision with a pedal cycle.
The collision happened at around 8.10am.
The cyclist, a man in his 70s, was seriously injured and taken by ambulance to hospital where he is receiving treatment.
Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision or any motorists with dashcam footage to come forward.
Information can be provided by calling 101 or using the 101 Live Chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting log 324 of 07/09. Dashcam footage can be sent to officers via the following link: West Yorkshire Safer Roads - Op Snap | West Yorkshire Police