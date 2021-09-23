Cyclist seriously injured after Knottingley accident
Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious injury road traffic collision in Knottingley.
Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 11:06 am
The accident happened yesterday (Wednesday) at 12.10pm when a cyclist was hit by a red Ford Galaxy car on Ferrybridge Road.
The cyclist, a 45-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, or the movements of either the car or cyclist immediately prior to it, is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit on 101 or via the West Yorkshire Police website.
The log reference is 0629 of 22 September.