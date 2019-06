Police are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist suffered serious injuries in a collision on Saturday.

The incident happened at 6.05pm on Saturday on Lingwell Gate Lane at the junction with Springwell Mews.

Police say the cyclist was riding along in the direction of Outwood when "he and the road were in collision."

As a result, the cyclist suffered serious injuries.

Any witnesses to the collision or events leading up to it are asked to call police on 101 quoting log 1469 of 22 June.