Daughter will run marathon in memory of other's loved ones

Nicky (right) with her sister Lisa Tyler.

Nicky Harley, 43, is dressing as Elsa from the Disney movie, Frozen, to run the race in memory of her dad, Richard Harley, and her friend Ivor Lloyd, the former landlord of The Star Inn in Kirkhamgate.

She is hoping to run each mile in memory of a local person, wearing their name in a heart on her outfit and will be sprinkling biodegradable heart-shaped confetti at each mile mark in their memory.

The security correspondent from Wakefield is encouraging people who would like her to run a mile for a loved one to get in touch and asks if they would consider making a donation to the hospice.

"When my dad died I realised how vital the hospice is to both patients and their families," she said.

“Recently, my dear friend Ivor, received treatment there prior to his death. They were both amazing people in my life and their loss has hit me hard and left me heartbroken.

“It’s really important to me to raise as much as I can for the hospice to help the future families that will unexpectedly need their help too.

"I've never run a marathon, it's going to be a real challenge, but I'm hoping to run each mile in memory of a local person who has sadly lost their life so hopefully each one will help push me on."

Nicky Harley and her dad Richard Harley.

Mr Lloyd died earlier this year from cancer and her father, a former city tax inspector, died in 2017 aged 65.

Mr Lloyd ran The Star Inn for 38 years with his wife Yvonne and Nicky worked for the couple for over a decade.

The marathon will be taking place on October 3 this year after it was delayed due to the pandemic.

“My dad and I ran the club shop at the former Wakefield Rugby Union club at College Grove and some of the former members have been in touch and kindly offered their support,” she added.

“I’ll be running the first two miles for my dad and Ivor. It would be great if other people would like me to run for their friend or family member too and provide a song that meant something too them so I can play it for their mile.

“I know the hospice will be close to many other people’s hearts too so I hope this marathon can be a really memorable day for me to raise money in memory of lots of other amazing local people too.

“Also I’m running an auction and raffle if any local businesses would consider donating a prize or sponsoring me.”

If anyone would like Nicky to run a mile for their loved or offer an auction/raffle prize they can contact her at [email protected]