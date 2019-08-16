Deadline extended for nominations

We’ve had some outstanding entries in this year’s Wakefield Excellence in Business Awards.

But we know there are more brilliant firms out there making headway in the district and beyond.

So we have decided to extend the deadline for entries one more week – until Thursday, August 22.

The awards are a real seal of approval and great way to tell the world what makes your company the best.

There are a range of categories and it’s free to enter.

HSBC is sponsoring International Business of the Year, Wakefield College is sponsoring Apprentice of the Year, and Wakefield Bondholders is a table sponsor.

Wakefield Council is sponsoring the SME Business of the Year Award. Wakefield BID has sponsored the Overall Business Award and Leisure/Retail Business of the Year. Haribo is sponsoring this year’s New Business of the Year award.

Gin company Forged in Wakefield – formerly Fords of Wakefield – has sponsored the drinks reception for the ceremony. Director Gary Ford said: “We are proud of our Wakefield gin and wanted to sponsor the drinks reception because we feel it is important to celebrate local business success.

“We are a small business and the support we have received from local businesses and the local community has been fantastic.”

BBC Look North presenter Harry Gration will host the awards ceremony, which will be held at the Cedar Court Hotel, Denby Dale Road, on September 26. To nominate visit www.wakefieldbusinessawards.co.uk

For sponsoring please email jo.edmondson@jpimedia.co.uk