Decision on Wakefield Trinity stadium revamp due this week

A sketch for how the new stand could look.

The plans include the demolition of the East Stand, and the construction of a new 2,500-seater stand to include a large hospitality and conferencing facility, and the renovation of the North Stand terracing to upgrade spectator amenities and increase capacity from 7,258 to 8,866.

The existing 'Rollin Shack' will be upgraded to provide a multi-functional leisure space including a café and club retail facility, and a landscaped car park and FanZone created behind the new East Stand.

Re-surfacing the terrace to the north stand will allow its capacity to be returned to 3,500 spectator. It is currently restricted due to health and safety reasons.

A new East Stand will house 2,500 seats.

In addition, re-surfacing, lighting, hard and soft landscaping and marking out of the eastern parking and hard standing area will provide a149-space car park, 15 electric charging spaces, a 40-space public cycle park and 16-space staff cycle park.

The floodlights will also be upgraded and there are plans to lay a new 4G all-weather synthetic main playing pitch, so it can be used far more than the existing grass pitch.

The report reads: "The works will result in a significant improvement to the stadium both in terms of its external appearance, the professional standard of the sporting facilities and the capability of the site to accommodate community group sporting and related health improvement activities.

"Although the development will result in an increase in the overall capacity of the stadium, the stadium capacity will remain below historically-established levels."

Belle Vue in Wakefield.

The application will be discussed on Thursday, December 16, by the council's planning committee.