Defibrillator saved a man’s life just weeks after installation in Pontefract

A defibrillator at a football club saved a man’s life just weeks after it was installed.

The device was installed at the A1 Football Factory, in Pontefract, in late April. On Tuesday, May 14, the device was used to save the life of a man who had gone into cardiac arrest in the changing rooms of the club.

The man, in his 60s, was taken to hospital by air ambulance and later made a full recovery.

Allen Haywood, who works at the football factory, said: “One evening a guy collapsed in the changing rooms, a bloke in his mid-60s.

“The young lad on reception was went down to the pitches and got one of the customers who came up and took over and used the defibrillator until the paramedics and the air ambulance got there.

“They saved his life.

“It was fantastic really that it was deployed and worked and helped save his life.”

Its installation was funded by Dale Skelton of Multifuel Energy, following a fundraising campaign by Ruth Cain and Alan Haywood on behalf of the Cardiac Risk in the Young charity.

Money previously raised for the installation will go towards a Heart Screening Day held at the facility later this month.

See c-r-y.org.uk for more details.