Dentist plan for old Wakefield Co-operative Bank has been ditched
Plans to convert a former bank in Wakefield city centre into a dental surgery have been withdrawn.
Friday, 13th August 2021, 10:48 am
The former Co-operative on Providence Street shut last year with the company blaming the pandemic and record-low interest rates.
It was one of 18 that shut nationwide.
The plans had shown the ground-floor premises could become four dental surgery rooms and a consultation room.
No explanation has been provided as to why the plans have now been scrapped.