Determined Lydia, 10, to cycle 30 miles in support of cousin's battle with degenerative condition

A 10-year-old girl will tackle a sponsored bike ride to raise money to help her cousin who has been diagnosed with a rare degenerative condition.

Lydia Lynes, from South Kirkby, will ride 30 miles from York to Selby and back to help her cousin Jack Bow, who has been diagnosed with Niemann-Pick type C – a condition that affects his motor skills, balance, eye movement and speech.

Jack has recently had to undergo emergency surgery to remove a blood clot from his spine.

After seeing what her cousin has had to deal with, Northfield Primary School pupil Lydia was determined to take on her challenge to raise money for medical aids and equipment to make Jack’s life easier.

And her efforts have already raised £2,500 with help from family, friends and businesses in the area.

Her mum Kirsty Clark said: “Lydia started this fundraiser after seeing Jack at his 18th birthday party and was so overwhelmed with how much needs to be done to help him in his daily life.

“We’re very proud of her.

“She decided she wanted to do something to help raise money for essential items that are needed to help him.

“She was hoping to raise a few hundred pounds but she’s managed to raise so much more with the help and fantastic support of family and friends and work colleagues.

“We would like to say a special thanks to colleagues of Lydia’s grandad John, Auntie Natalie who works at Morrisons at J41, their union rep Allan Jones who got the Unite union to sponsor, and colleagues of Lydia’s dad, Martin.”

Martin will join Lydia on the bike ride.

The NHS Health Research Authority website says symptoms of Jack’s condition can include deterioration of memory and balance, lung and liver failure, delayed motor development, and seizures.

To donate to Lydia’s fund, visit her JustGiving page here.