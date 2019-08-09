Devastated Castleford mum calls for return of bag which contained 'all of her memories'

A devastated mum is calling for thieves to return her bag which contained “all of her memories”, including precious photos of her son who died in a car crash.

Lesley Paull has been busy pinning posters around Castleford and taking to social media in desperate attempt to be re-united with the bag, which either fell out of her mobility kart on her way to work, or was taken.

Although initially reported as lost property, when Mrs Paull tried to ring her own mobile phone in her bag, it had been purposely switched off by whoever took it, so the case is now being treated as a theft.

Along with the phone, the bag contained house keys, her diaries and photos of her son David Brook who died 21 years ago.

There are also photos of her sister who has passed on, along with pictures of her parents.

Mrs Paull, who is 55, said: “It has got all my memories in there, I carried my life in there, thing that can’t be replaced.

“There a photo of my father, and he was my hero, it’s little things like that are precious to me.

“My phone even had a message from my dad on it.

“I was hysterical when I realised they had gone.

“They mean nothing to anyone else and everything to me.

“I have put posters up and I’m on Facebook about it, I just can’t let it go, somebody must know something.”

The bag, which is brown and cream-coloured and covered in Owl patterns, was lost on the morning of July 24, at around 8.20am.

Working as a domestic at Fairburn Vale care home in Castleford, the 10-minute journey took her from her home on Kendal Drive, along Watling Road, Elizabeth Drive, Fryston Road and arriving at the care home on Wheldon Road.

The bag also contained £500 of savings, Christmas money and housekeeping, but the photos are far more valuable to Mr Spaull.

She said: “The money is my savings, but I couldn’t give a monkey’s about that, they can keep it.

“If they just want to put the contents of the bag.”

Anyone with details of the theft is being urged to call the Castleford Neighbourhood Policing Team on 101, quoting the reference crime number 13190377595.