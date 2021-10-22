Dog that suffered horrific injuries in accident saved by Wakefield vets

Vinny sustained multiple fractures to his skull and jaw in the accident.

However, he has defied the odds and made an astonishing recovery after undergoing emergency surgery at Paragon Veterinary Referrals in Wakefield.

Paragon’s orthopaedic surgeon Nick Blackburn led a highly-experienced team for the challenging case, which required extensive surgery to stabilise and repair Vinny’s widespread injuries.

Vinnie is recovering after the accident, which cost him his eye.

Nick said: “Vinny had suffered such severe damage to his head and face that a multi-disciplinary approach was vital to save his life.

“First, we performed a diagnostic CT scan to identify which parts of the skull and jaw were affected and to help plan the delicate, intricate surgery needed to repair and rebuild them.

“The scan confirmed there were multiple fractures which included a fracture of the middle of the lower jaw and fractures running the length of the upper jaw.

“There were fractures in more than two places at the base of the lower forehead and separation of the joint where the jaw joins the skull, resulting in a fracture through the top of the skull.

“Surgery was performed to correct the most significant fractures. The middle of the lower jaw was repaired using a wire; the upper jaw was stabilised with two pins and tension band wires and the skull was stabilised with a 1.5mm locking plate.

“Our head of ophthalmology, James Rushton, focused on the severe damage to Vinny’s right eye but unfortunately, the injuries were so serious that vision was not restorable and we had to remove the eye.

“This hasn’t stopped Vinny from smiling, though, and he was back to his happy, lively self by the time of his post-surgery examination. We are so pleased with Vinny’s progress and wish him many happy days ahead!”

Relieved owner Louise Thompson, said: "Vinny is doing so well after his surgery, he's just like the same dog he was before the accident, in fact he even seems a little cheekier than before!