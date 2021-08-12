Dogs Trust Wakefield: These 16 beautiful dogs in Wakefield are looking for their forever homes

There are currently 16 dogs waiting to be rehomed, can you offer any of them a loving home?
1. Dottie
Dottie is a beautiful boxer who is coming up to six years old. She is very dog social but is very worried about unfamiliar people and will need to follow an introduction plan in order to get to know new people in her life. Dottie has been rehomed and returned due to her behaviour around people she doesn't know, so because of this, we're looking for experienced dog owners who are up for a little bit of a project! Dottie has been working really hard with the training team and now she is ready to meet her new family and step out into the world. Dottie loves meeting dogs while out and about, but she will need to be the only dog in the home. Dottie has several health problems which she is on medication for, including hypothyroidism. New owners must be aware of the ongoing vet bills and the Dogs Trust centre vet will discuss her health issues with you. She loves to play and adores cuddles and affection from her beloved people. She is looking for an adult only home.
Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Copper
Copper, a 5-year-old lurcher, was found with a large open wound on his back end which was obviously very painful. He is now on the mend and on the look out for a new home. Copper is a shy dog initially and would need a quiet adult only home where he can get to know his new owners and they can get to know him. He will need an enclosed garden to play in and to house train him if needed. Copper is very foodie and so should train up easily. He can be worried around other dogs and will choose to avoid them if he can so will need to be the only pet in the home. Being a lurcher, Copper does have a prey drive and may chase small furies but this is typical of the breed. Once he has settled into his new home Copper should come out of his shell and start to flourish.
Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Doughnut
Doughnut is a real belter of a dog! He was found as a stray originally so we don't know much about his history, but we believe him to be around 5-years-old. He is a great lad who is friendly with everyone he meets (although he is a little more wary around men) humans and dogs a like. He's a playful boy who seems to really enjoy human interaction. He even knows how to sit and give paw! He's friendly with other dogs too and could potentially share his home with another sighthound like himself. The more he gets to know you the more affectionate he gets and he enjoys a gentle fuss. Doughnut doesn't like being left alone so he'll need his owners around all the time until he's fully settled. He is just about house trained too so a secure garden, with high fence will be needed. Children over 16 will be fine. With a little time and patience Doughnut is showing all the signs of becoming a very loyal and loving companion.
Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Ebony
Ebony is a 9-year-old doberman but she bounces around like a puppy and you can see she totally loves life. It goes without saying that Ebony will need reasonably active owners who can take her out on walks, she may need some encouragement to get into the car so local walks would be beneficial. Ebony isn't that interested in other dogs but is happy to have walking buddies. She would prefer to be the only pet and she will form a solid, long lasting bond with her owners. Sadly someone cut off her ears and tail but she is still the softest and sweetest dog you will ever meet and once she knows you that giant nose will be pushing up against you for hours of fuss! Ebony has not lived with young children before but sensible teenagers should be fine. Once settled into her new home Ebony should be fine on her own for short periods of time. Ebony has a couple of medical problems that will need to be discussed with our vet and her new owners will need to factor in the cost of this going forward.
Photo: Dogs Trust