Don't miss your chance at this year's Wakefield Express Excellence in Business Awards

There’s still time to sponsor an award at this year’s Wakefield Express Excellence in Business Awards.

This year Wakefield Council is sponsoring the SME Business of the Year Award.

Wakefield BID has sponsored the Overall Business Award and Haribo is sponsoring this year’s New Business of the Year award.

And we have another sponsor, for the awards’ drinks reception, to be announced soon.

Coun Denise Jeffery, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for economic growth and regeneration said the awards were a great platform for business of all sizes to tell the world about the great work they do for the city.

“It will showcase the crème de la crème of business whose stories can easily become the catalyst to ignite creative thoughts in others,” she said.

And two-time winner of the our Independent Business Award Dave Jones, who owns Bier Huis in Ossett, said his gongs were a “seal of quality” and “a bit of recognition for all the hard work” he and his staff do.

There’s just three weeks left to get your nomination in.

And there are still categories available to sponsor.

BBC Look North presenter Harry Gration will host the awards ceremony, which will be held at the Cedar Court Hotel, Denby Dale Road, on Thursday, September 26.

The deadline for nominations is six weeks earlier on Thursday, August 15.

To make a nomination please visit www.wakefieldbusinessawards.co.uk For more information on sponsoring an award please email jo.edmondson@jpimedia.co.uk