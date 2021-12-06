Downpours and gale-force winds to hit district as Storm Barra moves in
Heavy rain is predicted to batter the Wakefield district tomorrow as Storm Barra grips Britain.
Monday, 6th December 2021, 10:00 am
Updated
Monday, 6th December 2021, 10:01 am
While the area looks like it avoid heavy snowfall predicted in other part of the country, huge downpours are expected to arrive by tomorrow afternoon.
This will be accompanied by winds in excess of 40 mph and temperatures dipping to 2c.
A weather warning has been put in place by the Met Office from 9am tomorrow until midnight.
It comes just a week after Storm Arwen brought snow and freezing temperatures and caused chaos around the country.