Dozens walk in memory of Wakefield’s Beth Williams

Friends and family of a young woman who took her own life earlier this year walked from Horbury to Newmillerdam in her memory.

Around 70 people took part in the walk from the Shepherd’s Arms pub to the Dam Inn to pay tribute to Beth Williams.

Her mother Karen Sykes said: “It was very wet and muddy but there was a really good turnout and we raised nearly £2,000.

“Everyone was in high spirits and shared their memories of Beth.

“At first I was dreading the walk. The momentum started to grow and grow, and I couldn’t wait for it to be over, but it was really fantastic and I’m so grateful for all the support we receieved.”

Karen’s family have been affected by tragedy before when her niece Samantha Sykes was murdered in 2012 and her husband Ian took his own life in 2015.

Beth Williams and Karen Sykes. A walk from Horbury to Newmillerdam will held in memory of Beth who took her own life in April 2019.

As well as remembering Beth, the walk was arranged to raise awareness and funds for youth suicide prevention charity Papyrus.

Visit justgiving.com to donate.