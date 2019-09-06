Drop-in event offering training courses and apprenticeships to Wakefield school leavers

A free drop-in event for school leavers and unemployed people aged 16-18 is being held this month in Wakefield.
Connextions will be hosting the event on Thursday, September 19 from 1pm-4pm at Lightwaves Leisure Centre, Lower York Street, Wakefield (opposite the bus station).
There will be local training providers on hand to speak with, who will be offering a range of courses with immediate starts.
Courses include:
Motor Vehicle
Construction
Engineering
Health & Social Care
Public Services
Sport
Environmental Conservation
Customer Services
Retail and Business
Administration
There is also the offer of improving Maths and English subjects. working on employablity skills and support to move into an apprenticeship.