Drop-in event offering training courses and apprenticeships to Wakefield school leavers

A free drop-in event for school leavers and unemployed people aged 16-18 is being held this month in Wakefield.

Connextions will be hosting the event on Thursday, September 19 from 1pm-4pm at Lightwaves Leisure Centre, Lower York Street, Wakefield (opposite the bus station).

There will be local training providers on hand to speak with, who will be offering a range of courses with immediate starts.

Courses include:

Motor Vehicle

Construction

Engineering

Health & Social Care

Public Services

Sport

Environmental Conservation

Customer Services

Retail and Business

Administration

There is also the offer of improving Maths and English subjects. working on employablity skills and support to move into an apprenticeship.