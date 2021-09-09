'Each gig we're getting better, getting tighter' - Low Hummer look to Wakefield Long Division gig

Dan Mawer, guitarist and singer, said the band were just getting started with their early singles and had found their way onto some festival lineups.

After Covid hit they feared that momentum had washed away.

But fast-forward 18 months and the band have just played at Leeds and Reading festivals, have a debut album set for release on September 17, and are on the lineup of Long Division.

Low Hummer

Dan said: "It's been amazing to play live again, we've loved it, we didn't get chance to do it much before. We were geared up last summer and it didn't happen. Each gig we're getting better, getting tighter.

"Back playing in front of people it's exciting getting to know each other again in a live performance way."

The DIY model of the festival and the platform it gives to lesser-known bands appeals to Dan.

He said: "Long Division is exciting for me because it has industry bands but also less well-established bands that deserve recognition. This year there's a band called Bunkerpop playing who are a really good live band. The festival has always shone a light on bands who are hard working .

"We are proud to be a part of it and to play Long Division for the first time. It's a big sigh of relief to have the festival back so credit to them."

The band's hometown of Hull was the 2017 UK City of Culture and benefitted from investment and events visiting the city.

Our district is bidding for the next title and the Express has backed Wakefield Council's campaign.

As well as nearby Bradford, Wakefield will be taking on bids from Cornwall, Derby, County Durham, Wolverhampton, Southampton and more for the title.

Looking back on Hull's year, Dan said: "The UK City of Culture year was exciting and raised aspirations for local people.

"I am looking out on the city centre now and it looks a lot nicer.

"In terms of infrastructure it wasn't that beneficial, lots of events came in but there isn't a mass amount of legacy, it was like a circus that came and went.

"But there were a lot of people who talked about Hull that wouldn't normally be talking about it and Wakey needs that as well."