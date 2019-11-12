Elf Yourself in the name of charity at Trinity Walk Shopping Centre this December

A new charity event challenges members of the public to run a mile - while dressed as an elf.

Organised by Wakefield Hospice, the inaugural Elf Yourself event will see hundreds of shoppers run a one mile route, stopping at seven stations to be transformed into an elf.

As they crowds the finish line, runners will be awarded a medal by Santa Claus himself.

The event, which will take place at 9am on Sunday, December 1, will begin and end at Trinity Walk Shopping Centre, who have also sponsored the event.

This means that all registration and sponsorship money will go directly to funding the hospice.

Emma Birch, Events Fundraiser at Wakefield Hospice said “We are really excited for our new festive event.

"The event is open to all ages, it is a perfect chance for all the family to take part, you can run, jog or walk and we hope the local community will support and sign up to the event.”

Lucy Grice, Trinity Walk's Marketing Manager, said: "This is a completely new event for the city centre, will be a lot of fun and we are delighted to sponsor it. The various stations along the route will really add to the experience and this is something anyone can take part in.

"And as it's for such an amazing local charity we hope it will be their biggest Christmas event yet. So whether you're a family, group of mates, a team from work, come and elf yourself for the hospice."

Entry to the Elf Yourself run costs £12.50 for adults, £7.50 for children or £30 for a family ticket. All entries include an elf t-shirt.