Elizabethan Gallery closes to public to undergo renovation scheme

A listed building in the centre of Wakefield has been closed off to the public while essential work is carried out, although no date has been given as to when it will re-open.

The Elizabethan Gallery, which is situated next to Trinity Walk on Brook Street, dates back more than 400 years.

Now owned by Wakefield Council, Glynn Humphries, service director for environment and streetscene said they are uncertain how long it will be shut due to the sensitive nature surrounding the renovation of Grade-II-listed buildings.

He explained: “The Elizabethan Gallery is closed for the replacement of the heating system and for essential maintenance on the roof.

“We are currently discussing time scales, as the building is one of Wakefield’s oldest structures, is Grade-II-listed and requires specialist input to replace the heating system, as well as ensuring internal parts of the historic building are unaffected by the work.”

A note has been placed on Wakefield Council’s website warning that the venue, which is often used for functions, is currently shut.

Originally a free school, it was established by Royal Charter in 1591, and Queen Elizabeth I gave her permission for her name to be used - so the Queen Elizabeth Grammar School (QEGS) was founded.

The school moved to its present home in 1855.

The property was acquired by Wakefield Council in 1979, known then as the Old Cathedral School.

With many of its original features still left in tact, the Elizabethan Gallery is now offered to members of the public to hire for celebratory events, seating up to 120 people across two rooms.