Emotional floral tributes left at scene of horror crash in East Ardsley

Floral tributes have been left at the scene of a fatal horror crash.

A black Volkswagen Golf was involved in a crash with a black Ford Focus and a silver Mercedes C220 at 6.45am on Wednesday morning at the junction of Woodhouse Lane and Bradford Road.

Police said on Thursday morning that two men, aged 26 and 34, were pronounced dead at the scene, while two others remain in a critical condition.

The two men who were killed have been named online as Matthew Wilson and Ian Broadhurst.

Friends, family and the public have left a range of tributes at the corner of the junction.

More than 20 bunches of flowers with heartfelt messages have been placed around a lamppost.

Baseball caps have been attached to the post and empty beer bottles have been laid on the floor next to the flowers.

One tribute read: "To our darling Matty,

"Not a single moment goes by you're not loved, thought of or mentioned and not a single moment will go by from here on.

"I cannot put into words how lost we are and just want to hug and hold you and tell you we bloody love you and are hurting knowing you are asleep.

"We love you so much, all our love our darling."

Another tribute on a bunch of flowers said: "To my beautiful husband, RIP.

"Nothing gonna change my love for you, to death do us part, I never want to ever forget you, my rock, my soul mate, I always love you."

"Sleep well my angel."

A tribute left on flowers next to the lamppost read: "So going to miss you.

"Great lad, love you bro."

Two other men who were travelling in the VW Golf remain in a critical condition in hospital.