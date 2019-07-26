Environmental activists to hold protest in Wakefield this weekend

Climate change activists will hold a protest in Wakefield city centre tomorrow.

Activists will urge the public to 'Fight climate change with diet change', and adopt a vegan diet to help reduce their carbon footprint.

As part of the protest, a banner, estimated to be 30ft wide, will be attached to a bridge in the city.

The group declined to share further details of their plan.

A spokesperson for the group said they were aiming to "raise awareness of climate change and in particular the impact of the animal agriculture industry."

He said: "There's going to be a protest about climate change in Wakefield tomorrow (Saturday, July 27).

"There's going to be a 30ft banner attached to a bridge, they're going to pass on some messages and promote a vegan diet."

It is understood that some of the activists involved in the event were also involved in the Extinction Rebellion protests in Leeds earlier this month, though the protest has not been organised by the group.

Environmental protests have taken place throughout the UK and across the world this year, as experts continue to warn that temperatures across the world are increasing at an alarming rate.

The coordinated event will take place in 50 locations across the UK, beginning at 9am.

Earlier this year, Wakefield Council announced plans to declare a climate change emergency.