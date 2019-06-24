Euromillions £123m jackpot claimed by British player

The appeal to find the lucky ticket-holder of the £123million Euromillions jackpot has ended after the winning ticket has been reported as being claimed by a British player.

The winner, who is remaining anonymous, is the third-biggest lottery prize ever in the UK.

Lottery operator Camelot confirmed it has validated and paid out the nine-figure prize.

It was won in the June 11 draw with the numbers 25, 27, 39, 42 and 46, and the Lucky Stars 11 and 12.

The winner has now been catapulted into 964th place in the Sunday Times Rich List.

A spokesperson for Camelot said: "The £123million winning ticket-holder has opted to remain anonymous.

"Under its licence to operate The National Lottery, Camelot has a duty of care to protect the anonymity of all National Lottery winners.

"Therefore no further details will be released about this ticket-holder’s claim."