Every Leeds road closure ahead of the UCI Road Cycling Championships 2019

The UCI Road Cycling Championships 2019 take place this weekend and road closures are in place to facilitate the race.

Here is the list in full:

Market Place Area around the Town Hall off the A661

Saturday from 12.30pm to 4pm

Wighill Lane

Boundary with North Yorkshire to Rudgate

Rudgate

Wighill Lane to Boundary with North Yorkshire

York Road

Boundary with North Yorkshire to Racecourse Approach

York Road

Racecourse Approach to North Street

North Street

York Road to St James's Street

Westgate

Crossley Street to Spofforth Hill

Spofforth Hill

The whole to boundary with North Yorkshire

Saturday from 12.30 - 5pm

North Street

St James's Street to High Street

High Street

The whole

Market Place

The whole

Westgate

Market Place to Crossley Street