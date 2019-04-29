Everyone's talkin' about the (Pontefract) car wash! Oops! (Picture from Lindsay Beadnell Reid) Oops, now that wasn't meant to happen! This photo was taken yesterday at the car wash next to the Carleton pub on Hardwick Road in Pontefract.It looks like the driver misjudged the height of their van and drove out - with the car wash attached! ‘Our Wakefield restaurant is a thanks for warm welcome we received after fleeing Eritrea’ Ex-soldier who could cope in war zones but turned to alcohol back home in Leeds is helping veterans' charity