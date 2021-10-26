Extra garden waste collection across Wakefield in November

Gardeners will be making final preparations for winter, such as clearing fallen leaves and vegetation and pruning trees and shrubs.

So, Wakefield Council is set to make this time of year easier by providing an extra garden waste collection in November in response to feedback from the public.

Residents told the council they were gardening later into the year and an additional garden waste collection would be useful.

All collected garden waste is processed in the council’s waste treatment facility and made into peat-free soil improver that can be reused by residents.

About 200 tonnes of soil improver is now available from our household waste recycling centres on a first come, first served basis.

There is no need to book. All residents need to do is just ask one of the members of staff at the site.

Coun Jack Hemingway, Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Environment, said: “We listen to what residents are telling us and by providing a further garden waste collection this year, we have taken action to deliver on one of the more frequent requests.

“I encourage everyone to do their end of season gardening jobs and make the use of the additional garden waste collection before the end of November.”

He added: “Peat-free soil improver is much more sustainable, kinder to habitats and stops carbon dioxide being released into the atmosphere.

“I encourage residents to come and collect a bag and help make a difference to our local environment.”

The additional collection date, as well as any bin day, can be checked online via the council’s Where I Live website here.

This is accessible through any device such as a desktop computer, mobile or tablet, and is very easy to do – all residents need to put in is their full Wakefield postcode or street number and address.