Extra garden waste collection planned for the district

Wakefield bin collections.

The garden collections usually cease in October, but an additional collection will take place in November to gather in autumn leaves and the final garden clearings of the year.

Coun Jack Hemingway, cabinet member for environment, said: “We listened to what residents told us and by providing a further garden waste collection this year, we have taken action to deliver on one of the more frequent requests.

“I encourage everyone to do their end-of-season gardening jobs and make the use of the additional garden waste collection before the end of November.”

All collected garden waste is processed and made into peat-free soil improver.