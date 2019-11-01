Family issue desperate plea for 'celebrity' cat missing from Pontefract

A family have issued a desperate plea for a cat who has been missing from his Pontefract home for over a week.

Stacey Dennis said her tabby cat Tigger was last seen on Tuesday, October 22, and has since disappeared without a trace.

Celebrity cat Tigger has been missing from his Pontefract home for over a week.

Stacey, who owns greeting cards company Love Layla Designs, is asking people to keep an eye out for her missing pet, who has become something of a celebrity on her company's social media pages.

She said: "He's a tabby cat and his tag is his only distinctive feature.

"We last saw him Tuesday tea time. He was sat at the back door and I was refusing to let him in because I'd just let him out the front door. Now I wish I had.

"I have quite a unique relationship with this cat. He's quite affectionate, and very needy.

"He's never gone missing before, so I think he's stuck somewhere. Maybe someone's feeding him.

"All I want to do is have a cuddle with a cat."

Stacey and her family have recently moved house, and fear that Tigger may have become lost or confused in the new area.

She says that, if hungry, he may be tempted by food, but has asked people to avoid trying to pick him up, as he is scared of strangers.

In a Facebook post, Love Layla Designs said: "Tigger has gone awol - he's attempting the West Yorkshire Hide & Seek Champion and hasn't been seen since Tuesday 22nd October. Last seen off Cobblers Lane, Pontefract around 5pm.

"He has a silver collar with an engraved silver tag. Generally black on his back but a beige creamy belly that hangs down. He is neutered and microchipped.

"If you are in the local Pontefract/Wakefield/Castleford area and see him doing his thing - tell him to get home! Reward for his safe return."

Anyone who sees Tigger is asked to contact Stacey on 07840 080707, or email hello@lovelayladesigns.co.uk.