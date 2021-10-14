Fan who died in Toulouse named by Featherstone Rovers

Roy Barker died in Toulouse at the weekend.

Martin Vickers, CEO of the club, said: "It is with deepest regret that I have to announce the death of one of our most loyal supporters, Roy Barker who lost his life tragically in a road accident in Toulouse at the weekend.

"On behalf of our Chairman Mark Campbell and the club, I would like to extend our condolences to the Barker family.

"You know how strong our community is here in Featherstone and we will be here for you at all times if you need our support.

"We would like to thank the Toulouse Olympique Club, the French Police and the British Consulate for their support at such a difficult time."

Reports say Mr Barker sadly died after being hit by a car a few hours after the match against Toulouse Olympique.

Featherstone were beaten by Toulouse in the Million Pound Game with the French club earning a place in Super League for next season.