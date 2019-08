Entries are now open for the annual Wakefield Cathedral tower abseil.

As many as 30 volunteers are expected to abseil from the top of the Cathedral tower on Saturday, September 21.

The annual fundraiser collects money for the cathedral, as individuals and groups take on the 247ft descent - and the 170 steps to the top of the tower.

Those who wish to take part must be aged 18 or over.

To request an application form, email admin@wakefield-cathedral.org.uk or call 01924 373923 for more information.