Fate of social club will be decided in court next year

A social club threatened with closure because of violent altercations will find out next year if it can remain open.

Castleford Ex-Services Club lodged an appeal against the decision made by Wakefield Council’s licensing committee in July to strip the establishment of its licence.

The case is now due to be heard at Leeds Magistrates’ Court.

The Powell Street club had been warned by licensing officers in 2018 after a man was glassed on the premises.

However, two more serious incidents then followed, including on in March of this year when a drinker was punched by one of the club’s committee members and stamped on.

Representatives from the club said they had gone “up and above” what was expected of them but could not pre-empt someone turning violent.

The appeal case is set for January 20. Under the law, the club can remain open until the appeals process has been concluded.