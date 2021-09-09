Featherstone Rovers Launch Learning Disability Rugby League Team

Featherstone Rovers Learning Disability Rugby Team with their trophy.

They watched the game from a VIP box and at half time were presented with a trophy to mark their achievements so far this year.

Featherstone Rovers Foundation has a long standing partnership with Millennium Support, an organisation which supports adults with learning difficulties through its assisted living services and resource centres.

For many years, those accessing support have enjoyed weekly rugby league based sessions led by Rovers coaches and first team players.

Millennium Support strengthened its partnership at the start of the season when it took over the stadium naming rights and Steven Clough,the CEO joined the FR RLFC board of directors.

The team, has already played in two LDSL tournaments hosted by neighbouring clubs Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity, displaying some fantastic skill and teamwork.

Featherstone is currently on the lookout for more players male or female who have an interest in rugby league to join the LDSL team.