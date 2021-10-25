Firework display will go ahead at Thornes Park

To be held on Saturday, November 6, the popular event is being funded by Wakefield Council with the support of the Friends of CHaT Parks.

Coun Michael Graham, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for leisure, said: “The firework display at Thornes Park was missed by residents last year, due to lockdown restrictions, so I’m delighted that we are able to host this community event in the park this year.

"Firework displays bring communities together and this event is something that will bring some fun and sparkle to Wakefield.”

The event has always proved popular in the past.

Ian Deighton, Chairman of the Friends of CHaT Parks, said: “We’re really pleased to be able to support this local community event and to see the park used for such an exciting event for local residents to enjoy.”

The event starts at 6pm with the low-noise children’s firework display at approximately 6.30pm, followed by the main reduced noise firework display at approximately 8pm.

There will also be funfair rides and food stalls - subject to ground conditions.

No fireworks, sparklers or alcohol will be allowed on site for health and safety reasons. Anyone attending the event is advised to wear appropriate footwear as ground conditions can be slippery.

The council is encouraging residents to attend organised events where possible to celebrate Bonfire Night or follow the important Bonfire and Firework safety advice if hosting an event at home.

Wakefield Council's area manager for service delivery, Scott Donegan, said: “Following the bonfire cancellations due to Covid last year, we want people to go out and enjoy themselves, however, our priority is that people celebrate safely.

“If possible, it’s best to go to an organised event - such as the Thornes Park display - as the bonfires and firework shows are bigger and more spectacular, as well as of course being much safer.

"But if you do plan to have a bonfire in your own garden then please follow our guidance – all of which you can find on our website, or by ringing your local station for advice.”