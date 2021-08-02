Five athletes from the Wakefield district are competing in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics - this is how they've done so far

Max Litchfield. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

This year competitors are Amy-Eloise Markovc from Wakefield Harriers who is competed in the 5,000m, Ollie Wood from Wakefield is competing in pursuit cycling, Abi Burton from Castleford competed in Rugby Sevens, Max Litchfield from Pontefract competed in in 400m IM (swimming), and Joe Litchfield, also from Pontefractc competed in 200m IM (swimming).

Markovc is a 25-year-old from Stockport who is based in America at the University of Washington, but when she is back in Britain she runs for Wakefield.

Markovc finished 9th in the 5,000 women's with a personal best of 15:03.22.

Abi Burton was part of the rugby sevens team GB team that lost 21-12 in a Bronze medal match against Fiji.

Max Litchfield came agonisingly close to a bronze medal in the Men’s 400m final on Sunday finishing fourth

Joe Litchfield finished 8th in the mens 200m individual medley.

Ollie Wood’s is set to take part in the men's team pursuit first round heat four tomorrow (Tuesday, August 3).

The delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympics have proved to be worth the wait for Team GB as they secured their best-ever start to the games with another six medals on Tuesday.

Swimmer Tom Dean claimed Great Britain’s fourth gold in Japan while Leeds-based Georgia Taylor-Brown took silver in the women’s triathlon, swimmer Duncan Scott won silver and Bianca Walkden earned bronze in the women’s +67kg taekwondo.