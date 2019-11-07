Five Pontefract pubs have ale at the ready for beer festival
A beer festival is to run across five pubs in Pontefract this month.
Thursday, 7th November 2019, 3:24 pm
Updated
Thursday, 7th November 2019, 3:26 pm
The International Festival of Ale is being organised by the Henry Smith Brewery and will run from Thursday November 21 to Sunday 24 November.
The pubs involved with the event include The Robin Hood on Town End, The Old Grocers on Cornmarket, The Blue Bell on Valley Road, The Hope and Anchor on Baileygate and the Tap and Barrel on Front Street.