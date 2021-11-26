Foodbank use to soar in Ossett as families struggle to cope this Christmas

For those who need a little extra help this Christmas, The McCarthy Stone Foundation has donated £250 to The Resource Foodbank, to help with purchasing supplies of much-needed Christmas provisions.

With Ossett families seeing their financial situation worsen recently due to the Universal Credit Cut slashing £20 off their weekly income, coupled with the rumbling effects of Covid, the need for practical help through food parcels has soared in recent months.

Marie Moore, Co-Manager at The Resource Foodbank, said: “We are grateful to the McCarthy Stone Foundation for this timely donation.

"There are so many families in the area who are in desperate need of help through the provisions of food and other items, but also older people who are isolated and struggle to access food; and this is only set to increase as we head into the Christmas season, which is typically our busiest time of the year.

"So many people in today’s society face financial difficulties and this has only got worse due to the recent change to the benefits system.

“The donation is an enormous help towards buying all the food provisions we require so we can help people with the items they need to make their Christmas time that little bit more enjoyable. It really is a desperate situation at the moment, so having this extra money is going to make such a massive difference.”

The McCarthy Stone Foundation is the independent, registered charity of the UK’s leading developer and manager of retirement communities, McCarthy Stone which has a development coming soon to Ossett. It aims to build long-term partnerships with charities and organisations who support the wellbeing of older people, young people and the urban regeneration of communities.

Tina Morrell, Marketing Executive for McCarthy Stone, said: “We really wanted to show our support to the community of Ossett, many of whom are facing such difficult times. Christmas is a time of year that should be enjoyed by everyone, no matter what their circumstances are.

"The Resource Foodbank is such a wonderful community project and the dedicated team of volunteers work so hard to support local families and individuals, week after week. We are thrilled that our donation will really make a difference as they support a growing number of people facing significant hardship.”