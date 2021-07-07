Football Fever! Our little England supporters show off their kits and flags ready for tonight's big match
Many children headed off to school and nursery this morning already showing the England team they'll be cheering them on tonight.
Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 2:45 pm
Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 2:47 pm
From flags painted on faces, dressing in red and white to proudly sporting full England kits, the younger residents of the Wakefield district well and truly have football fever!
We asked for photos of your little ones dressed to impress and, once again, you haven't disappointed!
Thanks to everyone who shared - every one of them look amazing!
Now, C'MON ENGLAND!
