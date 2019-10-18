Football match helps net money in memory of Fraser Silverwood

A match was played in honour of a teenager who died in a car crash during the summer.

The game at Ossett United last weekend was played between the friends of Fraser Silverwood and the friends of his dad, Andrew, to raise money for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

And Fraser’s dad’s team came out on top with a 4-1 win with Andrew even scoring the final goal in Fraser’s boots.

But the score was unimportant with more than £7,000 being raised for the cause.

Andrew Silverwood said: “The weather was disappointing but it went better than expected. We had about 300 or 400 people turn out to watch so it was a really good day.

“It was the idea of Fraser’s friends Oliver Spencer and Dylan Gelder, they helped bring it all together.

Team Silverwood

Fraser had played for Ossett Town, Ossett Albion and Horbury Town as a centre half during his short career and was a Leeds United fan.

The 18-year-old died after the Vauxhall Corsa he was driving collided with the railway bridge on Chevet Lane on Friday, July 19.

