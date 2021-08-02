Former Royal Marine Tom Patrick welcomes his great-great grandson
The touching family photograph shows five generations of the men of the Patrick family who all live in the Pontefract and Castleford area.
Head of the family is former Royal Marine Tom Patrick aged 86, standing next to him is his 59-year-old son Stephen, then his son 41-year-old James and James' son 23-year-old Lewis.
Lewis and his partner Elle welcomed the fifth generation of the Patrick family Louie James on May 25, Tom's first great great grandchild.